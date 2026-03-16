'Sudhar Jao': Talwiinder Blushes, Smiles As Crowd Teases Him With Disha Patani's Name At Bengaluru Show- VIDEO

Fans Tease Talwiinder With Disha Patani’s Name At Bengaluru Gig | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer Talwinder Singh Sidhu, aka Talwiinder, known for performing with skull face paint on stage and wearing a mask in public to maintain anonymity, is dating actress Disha Patani. Earlier this year, amid the rumours, the duo seemingly confirmed their relationship at Lollapalooza 2026, where they walked hand-in-hand in front of the audience. During the event, Talwiinder also surprised the crowd by joining American singer-dancer Kehlani on stage.

Fans Tease Talwiinder With Disha Patani's Name At Bengaluru Gig

On Sunday, March 15, Talwiinder performed in Bengaluru at UN40, one of India's biggest music festivals. During his performance, the crowd began chanting Disha's name to tease him. Talwiinder could not stop blushing and smiling upon hearing her name and was also heard jokingly telling fans, "Sudhar jao," as they continued to tease him.

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Talwiinder On Dating Disha Patani

Earlier, speaking about his relationship with Disha, Talwiinder said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India that they had only just gotten to know each other before Nupur Sanon's wedding. He added that the sudden attention caught them off guard after they were spotted getting cosy at the event, where Talwiinder also revealed his face without his usual mask or skull paint.

"We don’t want to give in to the pressure or the rumours. We are still discovering ourselves, still figuring out ourselves. I would just like to leave it at that because if they’re going to try to spread rumours, I am going to let the rumours be rumours," added the singer



When asked his views on love and relationships, the Khayaal singer replied, "I fall in love every day, I am falling in love right now."

Disha Patani was previously in a long-term relationship with actor Tiger Shroff.