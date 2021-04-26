Suchitra Pillai opens up about playing diverse roles and breaking stereotypes

Starting her journey in Indian TV as a VJ, Suchitra Pillai became a popular name on television when she appeared in shows like Simply South, Red Alert, Hip Hip Hurray, Beintehaa, among many others. She also made her space in Bollywood with films like Dil Chahta Hai, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Fashion, Dasvidaniya among others. And, not the talented actress is making her presence felt on OTT. She is currently seen as a godwoman in the popular web series Hello Mini 3. In conversation, she opens up about breaking stereotypes, the web series and more. Excerpts:

Is playing strong characters a type of stereotype that many actors like you are boxed in?

Yes, it can be a stereotype like any other character with a fixed image. If someone is playing a negative character in every film or project she is offered, it could be that. Similarly, if a character is painted as a ‘strong woman’ with some of the elements to establish that, and if those elements are repetitive then yes, of course, it could come across as stereotype. If a strong woman means someone who is bossing around, using abusive words, smoking, drinking, etc, then yes it is stereotype. We need to change perspective. So, what I can do is treat it in a more nuanced manner so that it is not boxed from one to another and break the monotony. It would always be interesting when a strong woman is portrayed with a strong voice and be vulnerable at the same time. How can you have ‘a type’ for a woman who is strong and liberated? She is not fitting in ‘a type’ she is free.