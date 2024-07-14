Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Attends Naked Party In Berlin, Says 'Don't Be So Open Minded...'; Netizens React

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi | Instagram

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is best known for her work in Hindi, South cinemas and television. The actress has often been vocal about her views on social media. On Sunday, July 14, she posted a quote after attending the body positivity/naked party, in Berlin.

On platform X, she wrote, "Just attended a body positivity/ naked party in Berlin. Reminded me of the quote: don't be so open-minded that our brains fall out. Desi girl forever. Need a sĥower and some Gayatri mantra chanting. Baapre."

What Is Body Positivity/Naked Parties?

Body positivity/naked parties are celebrated to embrace bodies without judgment or shame. These gatherings promote self-acceptance of beauty to appreciate different types of bodies. It aims to the acceptance of nudity, and create a sense of freedom and equality for the people attending it.

Just attended a body positivity/ naked party in Berlin.



Reminded me of the quote : dont be so open minded that ur brains fall out.



Desi girl forever. Need a sĥower & some gayatri mantra chanting . Baapre 🙃 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) July 13, 2024

Netizens React

Suchitra's tweet went viral on platform X, and many users commented on her story and shared their views and stories about the same. One of the users wrote, "I went to a nudist beach for the first time a few days ago but loved the experience."

Another user commented, "That’s depends. Is it spiritual or for lust? If it’s spiritual then you don’t bother about the world and enjoy the peace. Otherwise … yes it is brain drop."

"Not sure how Gayatri mantra chanting is going to cleanse off any sins? Or was the mantra given by Vishwa Mitra Rishi with that as the purpose? As long as we can appreciate the basic point that masculine energy and feminine energy are part of this universe and we can respect," the comment reads.

Some users also sympathies with her and ask her if she is all right. One user wrote, "Mam it's not meant for us, please be careful."

On the work front, Suchitra was last seen in the play Ek Haan alongside Shekhar Suman. She is known for her work in films such as My Wife's Murder, Aag, Karma Aur Holi, Rann, Mittal v/s Mittal, Romeo Akbar Walter, Old Couple, and more.