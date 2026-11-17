‘Such Gesture Gives Hope’: Salman Khan, Sonu Sood Come To Sharad Kapoor’s Aid Amid Financial Struggles; AICWA Calls Them ‘Real Stars’ |

New Delhi: The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has thanked Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sonu Sood for extending a helping hand to actor Sharad Kapoor after the "Josh" actor opened up about going through a difficult phase in life.

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Sood recently met Kapoor while there are reports that Salman has reached out to his "Jai Ho" co-star as well.

AICWA, a non-profit organisation working towards the betterment of artists and workers in the Indian film industry, shared a statement on Tuesday on Instagram.

"The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) warmly thanks Salman Khan for coming forward to support actor Sharad Kapoor with financial help in this difficult time. Such a gesture gives hope not only to Sharad Kapoor ji, but to every artist who fears being forgotten in his hard days.

"AICWA also extends its heartfelt gratitude to Sonu Sood for reaching out to Sharad Kapoor ji. Sonu Sood ji has reportedly met him to discuss a project that could bring him back to work, and has also arranged medical support for him. Work, with dignity, is exactly what Sharad Kapoor ji asked for," the statement read.

AICWA said Kapoor has worked in films alongside stars such as Shah Rukh Khan ("Josh") and Hrithik Roshan ("Lakshya"), and now needs the industry’s support to bounce back.

The film body said there are many others like Sharad Kapoor who are fighting silently.

"Helping them in such a moment is not charity; it is humanity, and it is our duty," Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), said.

In videos that have gone viral on social media, Kapoor said he needs work.

"I need help financially, morally, and mentally. I am a big fan of all my actors. I always consider myself their fan. So I appeal to you - please help me," he said.

In a separate video, Kapoor also addressed the Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) to help him with job opportunities.

"I'm looking for good work, and I need your support and I know you've always supported people around you. So, I'll be very thankful to you if you can support me. I'm a brilliant actor," he added.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)