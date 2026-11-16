Social Worker Rahul Gupta Offers Cash To Sharad Kapoor At Mumbai Airport, Urges People To Help Him - VIDEO

Social worker and humanitarian Rahul Gupta extended financial support to actor Sharad Kapoor after meeting him at Mumbai airport. Rahul, who was in the city to attend an event, shared a video of their interaction on Instagram on Monday (November 16). The short clip showed him offering cash to the actor and urging people to come forward to help him.

In the video, Rahul is seen handing over money to Sharad and speaking about the importance of supporting people going through difficult times. He appealed to others to stand by the actor, who has recently been in the news over his financial and personal struggles.

"If he is in need today, and if we don't stand with him today, then where is humanity? So today I want everyone to stand with him and support him because he is in need. And I want you to support him," Rahul is heard saying in the video.

Sharad also thanked Rahul for his gesture and support.

Sharad Kapoor Seeks Financial Help, Requests Film Industry To Offer Work

A few days ago, a video of Sharad went viral on social media, showing the actor getting emotional after his four pet dogs were shifted to an animal welfare centre due to his health condition. The video also caught people's attention because the actor appeared frail.

Following this, the Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust shared another video on Saturday in which Sharad spoke about battling depression. He also appealed to the film industry to give him work and extend financial assistance during this difficult phase.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also appealed to filmmakers and members of the film fraternity to support the actor by offering him suitable work.

Sharad Kapoor's Films

Sharad made his Bollywood debut with Mera Pyara Bharat but gained recognition with Dastak (1996), which also marked Sushmita Sen's Bollywood debut. He went on to feature in several films, including Tamanna, Josh, Khauff, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, LOC Kargil and Lakshya, among others.

However, the actor has not been seen in a film for several years.

In 2024, an FIR was registered against Sharad following sexual harassment allegations made by a 32-year-old woman. The actor, however, denied the allegations.

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