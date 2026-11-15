'Depression Mein Chala Gaya Tha': Sharad Kapoor Reveals Being Bedridden For 2-3 Years, Makes Emotional Appeal For Financial Help- VIDEO

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Actor Sharad Kapoor, best known for his performances in films such as Josh, recently made an emotional appeal to the film industry, seeking financial, moral and mental support amid his ongoing health struggles. The actor's emotional video comes days after news of his four pet dogs being moved to an animal welfare centre went viral, because his health issues have made it difficult for him to look after them.

Earlier, Sharad had clarified that he was not facing a financial crisis and was simply hoping to return to work from January 2027. He had also revealed that he was recovering from a leg injury and had been advised by doctors to rest. However, in a recent video, the actor spoke about his financial difficulties and appealed to his senior colleagues in the industry for help.

Sharad Kapoor Says He Has Been Bedridden For 2-3 Years

Recalling the emotional toll of the sexual harassment allegations against him, Sharad said, "When somebody blames you for nothing, toh dukh hota hi hai. Mein depression mein chala gaya tha. I did not feel like meeting anybody or working. Now, I have decided to make an appeal to the industry. Please help me. Mera financial crisis hai."

Check out the video:

Sharad Kapoor Makes Emotional Appeal To Senior Film Actors

He further claimed that he had been bedridden for the last two to three years and said he needed support on multiple levels. "I really need help financially, morally and mentally. All my senior actors, I am a big fan of all my actors. I have always looked up to them as heroes. I really appeal to you, please help me," he added.

Sharad Kapoor Dealing With Brain-Related Problem

Meanwhile, Sharad's friend Hema Choudhary, founder of Mumbai-based Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, also spoke about his condition. She claimed that his physical and mental health was not good and that he had been dealing with a brain-related problem and a broken leg for nearly two years. She also urged the media not to contact him, saying that repeatedly questioning an unwell person could add to his distress.

Hema further stated that Sharad would soon receive significant assistance from members of the film industry and promised to share an update in the coming days. She appealed to people to support the actor during this difficult phase.