Sharad Kapoor Opens Up About His Comeback Plans | Instagram

Josh actor Sharad Kapoor recently made an emotional appeal to the film industry, seeking work and financial assistance amid health and financial struggles. This comes days after news of his four pet dogs being moved to an animal welfare center went viral, as his health issues reportedly made it difficult for him to care for them.

Sharad Kapoor Says He Will Resume Work in January

Amid this, Sharad has shared a new video message shared on Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust's Instagram handle, thanking fans for their love and support.

In the video, the actor said, "Toh main apne fans ko bolunga ki aap logon ka bahut shukriya. Aap logon ko Bhagwan hamesha khush rakhe. And thank you. Bas itna pyaar banaye rakhiyega. Main kabhi aap logon ko nirash nahi karunga. In January, I will start working like a rockstar. And I will be like that. Thank you so much."

Check out the video:

Sonu Sood Meets Sharad Kapoor

Sharad's latest video comes after actor Sonu Sood met him in Mumbai on November 16. Several videos showing the two actors sharing a warm embrace and engaging in a conversation during their meeting have since gone viral on social media. However, it remains unclear whether Sonu offered Sharad any financial assistance or a role in an upcoming film.

Salman Khan Steps In To Support Sharad Kapoor

Reportedly, Salman Khan has also stepped in to offer financial assistance to Sharad. Meanwhile, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) praised both Salman and Sonu for extending support to the actor during his difficult time.

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Acknowledging their gestures, the film body urged other successful names in the Indian film industry to follow their example and come forward to help artists and industry workers whenever they find themselves in need.