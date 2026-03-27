Subhash Ghai Shares Picture Of His Sand Sculpture Claiming Sudarsan Pattnaik Made It; Latter Clarifies It Is An AI-Generated Image, 'Small Misunderstanding'

Subhash Ghai / Sudarsan Pattnaik | X (Twitter)

AI-generated images and videos of celebrities are going viral on social media. Recently, filmmaker Subhash Ghai became a victim of an AI image. On Friday, the director took to X (Twitter) to share a picture of his sand sculpture, and thanked sand artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik for making it. However, Pattnaik replied to Ghai and revealed that the picture looks like an AI-generated image.

Ghai tweeted, "CANT BELIEVE IT 🧐 My friend sent me this amazing sand picture made by our famous SAND ARTISTE Sudarshan Patnaik a Padma Shree recipient and the best sand artist known in India from puri with such perfection and affection. 💝 Thank u🙏🏽 sudhershan ji. Stay blessed always (sic)."

CANT BELIEVE IT 🧐



My friend sent me this amazing sand picture made by our famous SAND ARTISTE Sudarshan Patnaik a Padma Shree recipient and the best sand artist known in India from puri with such perfection and affection. 💝



Thank u🙏🏽 sudhershan ji. Stay blessed always 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XVJHpWLViO — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) March 27, 2026

Replying to the filmmaker, Pattnaik wrote, "Namaskar @SubhashGhai1 ji, I am truly honored to receive your message and appreciation. Sir, I am a big fan of you. With due respect, I would like to share that the sand sculpture appears to be AI-generated, and there may have been a small misunderstanding or some incorrect information. Your kind words mean a great deal to me—they are truly a blessing. With respect and gratitude (sic)."

Namaskar @SubhashGhai1 ji,

I am truly honored to receive your message and appreciation. Sir, I am a big fan of you.

With due respect, I would like to share that the sand sculpture appears to be AI-generated, and there may have been a small misunderstanding or some incorrect… https://t.co/qMYxg84x7F — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 27, 2026

After Ghai posted the image, even before Pattnaik clarified, many netizens already tweeted that it is an AI-generated image. Some even shared some hilarious memes. Check out the posts below...

Subhash Ghai Movies

Ghai is one of the most famous Bollywood filmmakers. He is known for directing films like Kalicharan, Karz, Hero, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes, Taal, and others.

His last directorial was Kaanchi: The Unbreakable, which starred Mishti and Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The film had hit the big screens in 2014, and was a flop at the box office.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of Ghai making Khalnayak 2, but there's no official announcement about it yet.