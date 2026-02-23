Subedaar Trailer X Review: Netizens Praise Anil Kapoor's Powerful Avatar As Retired Soldier, Call It 'Mind-Blowing' & Big-Screen Worthy

Anil Kapoor In Subedaar | Photo Via YouTube

Actor Anil Kapoor returns with brutal action in the powerful Subedaar trailer, offering a glimpse into a world plagued by illegal sand mining. He portrays Retired Subedaar Arjun Maurya, disciplined, battle-scarred, and grieving, whose path collides with Prince (Aditya Rawal), while also highlighting his strained relationship with his daughter, Shyama (Radhikka Madan).

Subedaar Trailer Unveiled

The trailer opens with a battle-scarred, and grieving Subedaar Arjun Maurya attempting to make a fresh start, with an intense demeanor, Kapoor delivers powerful dialogues such as, "Fauji hai, seene mein goli jhel sakte hai, beizzati nahi."

Check out the trailer:

Subedaar Trailer X Review

Soon after the trailer was unveiled, netizens were left impressed with Anil Kapoor's powerful avatar, with several demanding that it be released in theatres instead of on OTT. A user commented, "You never cease to amaze us, sir." Another read, "After long long time a good action movie with logic."

A third user added, "Anil Kapoor is back with power and intensity in Subedaar. The trailer promises a gripping tale of duty, honour, and hard-hitting social realities. This looks like a performance-driven film with serious depth."

Another comment read, "This deserves a hall release. It gave a John wick vibe with desi touch and best suited. Loved to see." "National Award ke liye Tayyar ho jaaye sahab," read another comment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Subedaar

Besides Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan, the film also features Saurabh Shukla, Mona Singh, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, and Khushboo Sundar in pivotal roles.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, and produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni.

Subedaar is set to premiere on Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across India on March 5, 2026.