Swae Lee Asks Security To Remove Fan After Beer-Throwing Incident | Instagram

American rapper-singer Swae Lee performed in Shillong, Meghalaya, on Saturday, November 21, 2026, as part of Day 2 of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival at the Madan Kurkalang Sports Complex in Bhoirymbong. However, videos of the 33-year-old rapper losing his cool at a fan during the concert have gone viral on social media.

Swae Lee Loses Cool After Fan Throws Beer At Him

During his performance, Swae Lee, who was shirtless, was about to perform his next track when he stopped the music midway after a fan threw beer at his face. The incident visibly angered the rapper, who repeatedly questioned the audience about who had thrown the drink and called out the person's behaviour.

After identifying the fan, Swae Lee asked his security team to intervene and throw him out of the concert. In the viral videos, he can be heard shouting, "You gotta go... Stupid!" while directing security to remove the fan from the venue.

Following the incident, the rapper asked for a towel to wipe his face before resuming his performance. Videos capturing his angry reaction and confrontation with the fan have since taken social media by storm.

Alongside Swae Lee, the festival also featured performances by several international and Indian artists, including Nelly, Khalid, Boys Like Girls, Galantis, ALTÉGO and Darshan Raval.

This marked Swae Lee's second performance in India. The rapper made his India debut in November 2025 at Rolling Loud India in Navi Mumbai.

Swae Lee's Popular Songs

Some of Swae Lee's most popular tracks include Unforgettable with French Montana, Sunflower with Post Malone, Close To Me with Ellie Goulding and Diplo, Sativa with Jhené Aiko, and Be Like That with Kane Brown and Khalid, among others.

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