Stuntman Ezhumalai Dies Of Haemorrhage After 20-Feet Fall On Sets Of Karthi's Sardar 2 In Chennai

Ezhumalai, a stuntman, died on the sets of Karthi and PS Mithran's upcoming film Sardar 2 on Wednesday (July 17). Reportedly, Ezhumalai suffered a fatal fall amid the shoot of an action sequence.

According to a report in India Today, Ezhumalai fell from 20 feet while shooting an action sequence for Sardar 2 at Prasad Studios in Saligramam, Chennai.

Ezhumalai reportedly succumbed to his injuries. The cause of his death is said to be internal haemorrhage. Police officials immediately rushed to the spot after being informed about the accident and they are currently investigating the matter.

The shoot of Sardar 2 commenced on July 15, however, it was halted after the shocking and unfortunate accident. The makers or lead actor Kartik is yet to react to the news of Ezhumalai's death.

Sardar 2 was officially launched by the makers with a puja on July 12 in Chennai. The event was attended by Karthi, Shivakumar, PS Mithran and others. Sharing a few pictures from the puja on X, the makers wrote, "The auspicious pooja for #Karthi starrer #Sardar2 took place recently and the shooting of the film is scheduled to start on July 15th 2024 in grand sets in Chennai."

Sardar, directed by PS Mithran, starred Karthi in dual roles. It was released in 2022. The spy thriller garnered positive reviews from both critics and audiences.

The official release date of its sequel is yet to be announced by the makers.