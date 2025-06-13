'Strict Action Will Be Taken': After Prabhas Starrer The Raja Saab Teaser Gets Leaked, Makers Warn People On Social Media

X

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab is undoubtedly one of the most awaited pan-India films. The teaser of the movie is all set to release on June 16, 2025, and ahead of its release, a few visuals and pictures from it were leaked online. So, the makers on Friday took to X to warn people on social media from sharing any leaked content of The Raja Saab.

The film's official X handle tweeted, "Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found…. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience…. Let’s celebrate responsibly. Be aware."

Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found….



We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience….



Let’s celebrate responsibly. Be aware. ⚠️ — The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) June 13, 2025

The Raja Saab Release Date

The Raja Saab is slated to release on December 5, 2025. The movie also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is a horror-comedy. We have been watching Prabhas in action and dramatic roles, so it will surely be refreshing to watch him in a horror-comedy.

A few days ago, while talking about the movie at a beach festival in Machilipatnam, Maruthi said, “I want my work to do the talking; hence, I refrained from talking all the while. There’s no doubt that I will deliver more than what you fans are expecting from me and Prabhas. I have seen the kind of love you are showering on Prabhas; you will also get to see my side of love — how much he means to me in the teaser."

Prabhas Upcoming Movies

Apart from The Raja Saab, Prabhas has many other films lined up. He will next be seen in Kannappa which is slated to release on June 27, 2025. He has a cameo in the movie. The actor also has Fauji, Spirit, and Kalki part 2.

Spirit has been in the news for the past few days as there have been reports of a tiff between Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Deepika Padukone. The actress was supposed to star in the film as a lead, but later she was replaced by Triptii Dimri.