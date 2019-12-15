'Street Dancer' for a cause: Varun Dhawan dancing with cancer survivor kids will brighten up your Sunday

Varun Dhawan who is currently busy promoting his upcoming dance-thriller 'Street Dancer 3D' used his talent for a brilliant cause. To spread the message 'Childhood Cancer is Curable', the actor shook a leg with cancer survivor kids at Hope 2019.
Varun who has always stood towards the cause and made sure to uplift the cancer patients recently went to the event where he was seen dancing his heart out with the kids fighting cancer. He was seen performing with the patients as well as doctors.
Check out the adorable pictures and videos here:
The movie also stars actors Shradhha Kapoor and choregrapher turned filmmaker Prabhudeva. Directed by choreographer Remo D'Souza, the film 'Street Dancer 3' has been making a lot of buzz in the industry owing to the success of D'Souza's previous dance-dramas 'ABCD' and 'ABCD 2'.
Earlier this week, the makers release the posters starring all the three actors and announced the trailer release date of the film. Check out the posters here:
The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 next year, and also has Nora Fatehi in pivotal role apart from the lead stars.
