Street Dancer 3D: Prabhu Deva gives Michael Jackson vibes in first look

After Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, ace dancer Prabhu Deva shared a poster of his upcoming dance-drama 'Street Dancer 3'. The actor who is loved for his impeccable dance skills can be seen giving Michael Jackson vibes with his look.

In the poster shared on Twitter, Prabhu looks lean and battle-ready, donning a layered outfit with joggers, t-shirt and a long jacket, paired with a hat.

The poster was captioned as, “Rhythm is in his DNA 🧬 He’s here and he’s unstoppable! 🔥 #StreetDancer3D trailer on 18th Dec.”