Nora Fatehi keeps its 'Fierce' while preparing for Street Dancer 3D

With chartbusters like ‘Dilbar’, ‘Kamariya’ and now ‘O Saki Saki‘, Nora Fatehi has established herself as the dancing diva when it comes to peppy numbers, her charm, and talent. And now, Nora is all set to prove that she has some serious acting chops as well, and has a pivotal role in her upcoming film Batla House, and Street Dancer 3D.
Nora Fatehi shared a glimpse of her preparation for Street Dancer 3D, which also stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, and all we can say is that she is clearly all set to set the screen on fire! “Keeping it Fierce while shooting for Street Dancer 3D..in progress stay tuned ..,” she captioned the video.
Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by T-Series. It is all set to hit the screens on 24th January 2020. Before that, the actress will be starring in Nikkhil Advani’s Batla House which is scheduled for Independence Day 2019 release.
