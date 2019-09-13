'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown draws flak over fake skincare tutorial

In order to promote her beauty brand, the 15-year-old star shared a since-deleted skincare tutorial on Instagram, showing her followers her nighttime skincare regimen, which incorporates several of her line's products: a face mist, scrub, cleanser, moisturizer, and lip oil, reported Page Six.

Brown showed off her face mist and even claimed to apply her facial scrub, but fans were left confused as it appeared she wasn't actually applying anything on her face, and just rubbing it without any product on.

In the video, Brown pretended to put skincare products but doesn't appear to wash her face actually, despite saying things like, "So I'm just applying now" while rubbing her face and "Okay so I just wiped that off." Fans also pointed out that Brown's eye makeup remains intact throughout the tutorial.

"I can't believe she's literally just dry rubbing her hands together and rubbing her face. Like is this a prank?" one fan wrote on Reddit, as cited by Page Six.

Added user another, "I don't ever believe that celebs are ever selling us the skin care routine they actually use. But I still expect them to be willing to use it at least once! If you're not willing to even put it on your face to make a sale, why should anyone else use it for real?" However some came to her defense, writing: 'For the love of god can we stop making fun of Millie Bobby Brown she is a CHILD (plus 100000x less cringy than any of us were at that age, come off it)'.

The clip was soon deleted from the photo-sharing application after fans began speculating the actor was just pretending to use her products.

The actor isn't the first star to be called out for promoting her beauty line in a misleading manner.