What's cooking between Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown?

Washington D.C.: Former 'One Direction' bandmate Harry Styles and American actor Millie Bobby Brown were spotted showing off their perfect dance moves during Ariana Grande's concert at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.

The two stars were spotted by fans while shaking a leg at Grande's first London show on the Sweetener tour.

"HARRY STYLES IS LITERALLY 5 METRES AWAY FROM ME," a Twitter user wrote while sharing pictures and videos of both Styles and Brown chatting and dancing at the concert.