'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown to produce Netflix's 'A Time Lost'

Fifteen-year-old actor Millie Bobby Brown, after trying her hands at acting, and launching her own beauty line 'Florence by Mills', is stepping into production business with the streaming giant, Netflix.

The teen actor will produce 'A Time Lost' being made by Netflix. The upcoming film will be based on an original story written by Brown with her elder sister Paige Brown.

It will center a long-standing feud between two families in Long Island, New York with one of their daughters being diagnosed with cancer.

The 'Stranger Things' actor will bankroll the film through PCMA Productions.

"We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing," The Hollywood Reporter quoted the Brown sisters saying in a statement.

Describing their upcoming project, the sisters called the film being about "friendship, family and overcoming obstacles".

Brown recently starred in the third season of 'Stranger Things' in which she essayed the role of Eleven.

Meanwhile, she is also shooting for the adaptation of Nancy Springer's book 'Enola Holmes Mysteries'.

The movie is about the little sister of famed detective Sherlock. Harry Bradbeer is directing the script written by Jack Thorne.