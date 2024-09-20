Stormrider Song Review: Jacqueliene Fernandez Fails To Impress As A Singer, Her Debut Track Won't Resonate With Global Audience

Jacqueliene Fernandez |

Jacqueliene Fernandez released her debut song, Stormrider, as a singer on Friday (September 20). The song is penned by Amrita Sen and Robin Grubert. It is produced by Amrita Sen, Jake Jeong (Frison), Serban Cazan, Feenom and Alex Winter. The single is recorded at Myst Music’s state-of-the art studios in Beverly Hills.

The three-minute and four-second-long video of Stormrider is just not worth watching. Jacqueliene fails to take the internet by storm. She surely impresses with her glam moves and the Goddess look, but she is definitely not the one to make a mark with her singing skills at the global market.

The song has no meaning. It is a banger at some stages, and, on the other hand, the visuals have a sensual theme. It will not resonate with the global audience as there are many other big names, such as Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa, who are ruling the world with their amazing music sense.

Stormrider begins with Jacqueliene entering as a Goddess in the dark and others hailing the queen. It is shot in candle set up, maintaining the dark theme of the track. The moves and scenes somewhere do not match the tone. You have seen her same dance moves in her other chart-topping hits and the only thing that looks different in the track is the setting and the costume.

The track is commendable in terms of visuals but it fails to be a song that would be heard by the global audience or even Indian audiences. Jacqueliene fails to shine through the dark frame.

Apart from this song, on the work front, Jacqueliene is currently in the process of shooting for her highly-anticipated upcoming project, Housefull 5, with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh.

She will also be seen in Kill Em All 2 with Jean Claude Van Damme. It is directed by Valeri Milev, and produced by Arramis Films, Lervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment, and March On Productions.