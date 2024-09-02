Jacqueliene Fernandez Flaunts Her Perfect Curves In White Swimsuit During Saudi Arabia Getaway

By: Shefali Fernandes | September 02, 2024
On Monday, September 2, Jacqueliene Fernandez took to her social media handle and shared stunning photos of herself from her recent Saudi Arabia vacation.
Photo Via Instagram
The Kick actress spent her 39th birthday at The Red Sea in Saudi Arabia.
Jacqueliene Fernandez stunned in a white swimsuit as she enjoyed her vacation.
Flaunting her no-makeup look, Jacqueliene Fernandez posed for the camera, looking stunning as ever.
Jacqueliene Fernandez is seen flaunting her stunning and perfect curves as she enjoyed her time in the Red Sea.
Jacqueliene Fernandez wore a white off-shoulder dress, which is the perfect outfit for a vacation.
On the work front, Jacqueliene Fernandez has Fateh with Sonu Sood and Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar in the lead.
