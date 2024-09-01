Unseen Photos From Drashti Dhami's Star Studded Baby Shower

By: Aanchal Choudhary | September 01, 2024
Drashti and Neeraj, who tied the knot in the year 2015 are all set to embrace parenthood after 9 years of marital bliss.
The actress hosted a star studded baby shower for her family and close friends last night.
Her baby shower was attended by her close friends from the industry and Nakuul Mehta was one of them.
Additi Gupta also took to her Instagram stories to give a sneak peek into the baby shower celebrations of close friend Drashti.
Sunayna Fozdar, currently seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, took to her Instagram stories to congratulate Drashti, who is also her childhood friend.
Sunaya expressed her excitement to see her childhood friend now becoming a hot mom.
Both Neeraj and Drashti were seen cutting a cake and celebrating their journey of becoming parents soon.