'Stop, Just Let Us Walk': Jacob Elordi Pleads With Paps As Kendall Jenner Appears Uncomfortable With Flashing Cameras In Paris - VIDEO

Jacob Elordi Protects Kendall Jenner From Paparazzi In Paris | Photo Via X

Actor Jacob Elordi and model Kendall Jenner have been making headlines as one of the most talked-about rumored couples in Hollywood. Although the two have not officially confirmed their relationship, their public appearances, PDA, date nights and vacations together have continued to fuel speculation about their romance.

The duo recently made their way to Paris for Fashion Week, where Kendall was set to walk the ramp at Paris Fashion Week 2026.

Jacob Elordi Protects Kendall Jenner From Paparazzi In Paris

Amid the fashion week buzz, Jacob and Kendall were spotted walking through the streets of Paris as they made their way back to their hotel. The pair initially appeared to be in good spirits as they walked hand-in-hand. However, the constant flashing of paparazzi cameras appeared to make Kendall uncomfortable. In a video circulating on social media, she could be seen covering her face with her hand as photographers continued to capture the couple.

Check out the video:

i’m sorry but im gagging so bad rn!!! the smiles??? the hands? THE WAY HES SO PROTECTIVE OF HER?? the waist grab?!?!?! this is the hottest thing ever wtffff pic.twitter.com/2LzwloSZOP — v🕵️‍♀️ (@kenlordis) September 28, 2026

'Can We Just Walk Home?' Jacob Elordi To Paps

Jacob, seemingly concerned by the situation, then turned toward the paparazzi and asked them to stop.

“Wait, wait, wait, can we just walk home?” Elordi was heard telling the photographers in the video shared on social media on September 28. “Stop, stop, stop.”

Jacob Elordi Asks Paparazzi To Stop

The 29-year-old actor then pointed out that the photographers had likely already captured pictures of him and Jenner, 30, before asking again, “Can we just walk home back to our hotel?”

“No flash, just let us walk,” he added. “Just let us go.”

Despite his requests, the photographers continued clicking pictures and filming the pair until they eventually got into their car.

Kendall Jenner e Jacob Elordi atendendo fãs em um restaurante em Paris, França. pic.twitter.com/urK1gDfFZm — Access Kardashian (@accesskardash) September 29, 2026

Jacob was earlier spotted sitting in the front row at the Bottega Veneta fashion show in Milan, where he watched Kendall close the show on the runway.

Le sourire de Jacob Elordi au moment où il aperçoit Kendall Jenner pendant l’un de ses défilés de mode cette nuit a fait fondre les internautes. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/JwwEzVbrJm — La Twitchance (@LaTwitchance) September 27, 2026

Kendall and Jacob were first linked in March and April 2026 after reportedly sparking dating rumours around the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and later being spotted together at Coachella. Since then, the pair have reportedly been seen together on trips to Hawaii, Japan, London and other destinations, continuing to fuel speculation about their relationship.