Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi Twin In Black, Flash Bright Smiles As They Enjoy Cosy Ramen Date In Tokyo Amid Link-Up Rumours

Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi Twin In Black During Ramen Date | Photo Via Instagram

Model Kendall Jenner and actor Jacob Elordi, who are rumoured to be dating, were spotted together during a recent outing in Tokyo, Japan. The duo were seen visiting a popular ramen restaurant, Udon Shin, where they appeared relaxed and in good spirits. Rumours of Kendall and Jacob dating began after this year's Coachella, where they were allegedly seen getting cosy.

Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi Twin In Black During Ramen Date

In the photo shared by the restaurant Udon Shin, Kendall and Jacob can be seen posing alongside the ramen shop’s staff. The couple flashed bright smiles for the group picture. For the casual outing, both Kendall and Jacob opted for coordinated black outfits, unintentionally twinning in matching dark outfits.

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The latest sighting comes amid ongoing speculation about the nature of their relationship. While neither Kendall nor Jacob has publicly addressed the rumours, their recent appearances together have continued to fuel curiosity among fans.