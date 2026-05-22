Is Khloe Kardashian, 41, Secretly Dating Michael B Jordan, 39? Viral Hand-In-Hand PHOTO Sparks Buzz—Here's The Truth

Photo Via X

American media personality Khloe Kardashian has become the latest Kardashian-Jenner sister to fuel romance rumours after viral photos showed her walking hand-in-hand with American actor and filmmaker Michael B. Jordan outside a restaurant. The pictures quickly sent social media into a frenzy, with fans speculating whether the duo are secretly dating. The buzz comes at a time when the Kardashian-Jenner family's love lives continue to dominate headlines, with Kim Kardashian dating Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, Kylie Jenner continuing to make headlines for her romance with Timothée Chalamet, and Kendall Jenner recently being spotted alongside Jacob Elordi.

Khloe Kardashian Dating Michael B. Jordan?

Amid all the dating chatter surrounding the famous family, Khloe has now found herself at the centre of fresh speculation about her relationship. In the viral photos shared on X, Khloe looked stunning in a black mini bodycon dress paired with a black leather jacket, while Michael sported an animal-print shirt layered over a white tank top.

The duo were seen holding hands as they stepped out after their alleged date night, with Michael glancing towards paparazzi photographers capturing the moment.

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Real Truth

While the photos appeared convincing at first glance, they are not real. The viral images of Khloe and Michael B. Jordan are, in fact, AI-generated. Several fans were quick to point out inconsistencies in the pictures, including Khloe appearing with a noticeably different short hairstyle.

Moreover, the image itself carried a label indicating that it was created using AI, putting an end to the dating rumours surrounding the duo.

As of now, neither Khloé Kardashian nor Michael B. Jordan has publicly addressed the viral AI-generated photos linking them together.

Khloe was previously in a relationship with basketball player Tristan Thompson. However, the two parted ways after multiple cheating scandals. They share two children, daughter True Thompson and son Tatum, who was born via surrogacy on July 28, 2022, and was conceived before she discovered Thompson’s infidelity.

Michael B. Jordan has maintained a relatively private dating life in recent years, especially following his high-profile relationship with Lori Harvey.