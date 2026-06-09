'Don't Touch Me!': Irritated Jacob Elordi SNAPS At Fan For Placing Hand On His Back While Exiting Restaurant In Japan; Video Goes Viral

Jacob Elordi's Reaction To Fan Touching Him Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Jacob Elordi, who is currently dating model Kendall Jenner, was recently spotted in Japan, where an interaction with a fan outside a restaurant quickly went viral on social media. According to clip circulating online, the actor appeared visibly uncomfortable and irritated after a fan placed a hand on his back while he was stepping out of the venue.

Jacob Elordi's Reaction To Fan Touching Him Goes Viral

In a video shared by Instagram user @otaviobittencourt, Jacob was seen stepping out of the restaurant when the fan greeted him, saying, "What up, chief?" Elordi, who was standing in front of the fan, was then touched on the back as the fan attempted to take a photograph with him.

Elordi paused and reacted to the unexpected physical contact, appearing irritated and asking for personal space. He responded strongly, saying, "Please, don't touch me, bro!" before walking away.

Check out the video:

Fan Criticised

The brief exchange has since sparked widespread debate online about celebrity boundaries and fan behaviour in public spaces. Netizens slammed the fan for touching the actor without his permission. A user commented, "Second hand embarrassement and not because of Jacob. Why do you touch unsolicited people on the streets?"

Another wrote, "Totally agree. Jacob had every right to react the way he did. Touching another individual is not without intention.!! If you want a photo? Just ask! Jacob was aware of your presence. So why the touch?? You wanted to touch him!!"

"Why are you touching him. Don’t touch random people like wtf. Why do people think this is ok. The patience he must have, too many people up in his space," said another.

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Jacob Elordi has not issued an official statement regarding the incident so far. The clip continues to circulate widely, fueling discussions about fan etiquette and the importance of maintaining respectful distance in public encounters.