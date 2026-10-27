'Stop Demeaning People': Shreya Kalra Hits Back At Karan Patel's ‘Kab Tak Reels Mein Rahoge?’ Remark

Rise And Fall 2 contestant Rishabh Jaiswal’s girlfriend, Shreya Kalra, seemingly took a dig at Karan Patel after he claimed that some people’s lives revolve around Instagram and reels. Calling out the actor for his remarks, Shreya pointed out that he had demeaned reality show contestants by suggesting that they participate in such shows only to gain footage. She also highlighted the irony of his comments, stating that the show he is currently part of is now trending at number one.

Shreya further pointed out that people who make such remarks are also participating in reality shows. She explained that contestants have careers, projects, businesses and lives beyond reality television and urged people to respect everyone's profession instead of looking down on those who appear on such shows.

She wrote, "And just because we’ve participated in a reality show doesn’t mean that’s the only thing we do or the only platform we survive on. We have careers, projects, businesses and lives beyond reality television. So maybe start respecting everyone’s profession if you expect people to respect yours."

She added, "And honestly, stop demeaning people just because they come from reality TV. You are a part of a reality show too. So what exactly are you trying to prove by putting down the very platform you’re a part of?" Shreya clarified that there is nothing wrong with being a reality TV contestant, adding that the real problem lies in "looking down on someone else’s work to make yourself feel superior."

#ShreyaKalra wo GF h jo apne Bf ko kabhi aage nhi bhadhne degi 😭😭 #ShehzadPoonawalla ne sorry bola tha jiski jarurat nhi thi still ye wahi baat kar rhi h aur joker Boyfriend ko to dekho कुपोषित wala शरीर dikha rha h 😂 Aur ye Fakeyanka koi chup karwao https://t.co/fzRL9RBHEC — स्नेहा सिंह (@kalesh_karo) October 27, 2026

In the latest episode of Rise And Fall 2, Karan Patel took a dig at Shreya Kalra and Rishabh Jaiswal while commenting on their social media presence. As Shreya told her boyfriend that his comments were going viral on social media, Karan remarked, “Kab tak reels mein rahoge? Kabhi real life mein bhi aao.” His comment appeared to target the couple’s focus on social media reels, prompting Shreya to hit back at the actor.