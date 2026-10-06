'Stole My Entire Cash Counter': Bigg Boss Star Archana Gautam's Mumbai Cafe Robbed, Shares CCTV Footage & Warns Fans To Stay Alert - VIDEO

'Stole My Entire Cash Counter': Bigg Boss Star Archana Gautam's Mumbai Cafe Robbed, Shares CCTV Footage & Warns Fans To Stay Alert |

Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam’s Mumbai cafe, Oye Churros, was robbed in the early hours of the morning, around 5–6 am. The reality TV personality took to social media to share CCTV footage of the incident and urged her fans and followers to remain vigilant.

Sharing the video, Archana wrote, “I am sharing this CCTV footage of a theft at my cafe, @oye_churros in Mumbai, with all of you so that you too can stay alert and take care of the security of your homes and businesses.”

Archana went on to reveal that she built the café with a “lot of love and hard work”, investing her savings into the venture. Recalling the incident, she said, “I personally put in a lot of effort to bring every little thing together. But a thief broke into my café and stole the entire cash counter.”

Providing an update, Archana claimed that she has filed an FIR in connection with the theft and urged the Mumbai Police to take action. “I humbly request the Mumbai Police to trace this person at the earliest and take appropriate legal action,” she wrote.

Archana further said that Mumbai had always felt like a safe city to her, adding that the incident had left her deeply “saddened”. She concluded by urging people to “stay alert, stay safe and pay attention” to the security of their surroundings.

Archana ventured into the food business in October 2025 with the launch of her cafe, Oye Churros, in Mumbai. The café, located in Andheri West near Versova Metro Station, was officially opened on October 9, 2025.

Archana Gautam is an actress, model and former beauty-pageant contestant who shot to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss 16. Known for her outspoken personality and entertaining presence, she later participated in reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Celebrity MasterChef India and Reality Ranis of the Jungle 2.