'Phir Usne Shaadi Kar Li': Bigg Boss Fame Archana Gautamm Confesses Crush On Raghav Chadha |

Archana Gautamm became a prominent figure after her stint on Bigg Boss 16, where she was known for her bold, outspoken, and entertaining personality. The actress recently revealed that she is attracted to men who are "rowdy." In a recent interview, Archana shared that she once had a crush on Raghav Chadha, who is now married to Parineeti Chopra. Raghav, a former AAP politician, has also been in the headlines recently for reportedly leaving the Aam Aadmi Party and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Talking to Filmygyan, Archana said, "Crush tha but uski to shaadi hi ho gayi (I had a crush, but he got married)." She then admitted that she had feelings for Raghav and revealed that when she mentioned an MP during her time on Bigg Boss, she was referring to him. Reacting to his marriage to Parineeti, she added, "Phir usne shaadi kar li."

She further spoke about other politicians, saying, "Chirag is nice," referring to Chirag Paswan. Talking about her preference in men, Archana said she likes "gunde, dhakad, and rowdy" personalities. She added, "Ladke na mujhe gunde pasand hain." Explaining further, she said, "Waise wale gunde nahi, matlab waise wale jiske samne koi bol na sakte." She also shared that she is currently focusing on becoming "gundi" herself and wants to protect people. Archana believes that people with a strong, fearless personality hold more significance in today’s world.

Archana Gautam |

Who Is Archana Gautam?

Archana Gautam is an Indian actress, model, and politician who first gained attention after winning Miss Bikini India in 2018 and representing the country at Miss Cosmos World. She appeared in Bollywood films like Great Grand Masti and Haseena Parkar, along with regional projects, before becoming widely popular for her bold and outspoken personality on Bigg Boss 16, where her sharp one-liners made her a fan favourite. Alongside her entertainment career, she entered politics by joining the Indian National Congress and contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Hastinapur, building an image as a young leader balancing showbiz and politics.