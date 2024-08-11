'Still Married, Sorry': Abhishek Bachchan Finally Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai |

The star couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been in the news for their separation rumours for quite some time now. A few days ago, a deepfake viral video of the two confirmed these rumours. Now, another video of Abhishek shutting down the divorce rumours has surfaced on the internet. In the video, he flaunted his engagement ring and shut down the divorce rumours with his wife by confirming that he is 'still married.'

Abhishek Bachchan On Divorce Rumours Says, 'Still Married'

In an interview with Bollywood UK Media, Abhishek was questioned about divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Speaking about it, he said, “I don't have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand, why you do it. You have to file some stories. It's okay, we're celebrities, we have to take it. Still married, sorry,” he said while flaunting his ring.

However, it is unclear if the video is new or an old one surfaced online. This is the first time Abhishek has spoken about their separation rumours.

The duo sparked divorce rumours when they arrived separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Center. Abhishek made the grand entry at the wedding with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. On the other hand, Aishwarya entered separately with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Read Also Did Amitabh Bachchan UNFOLLOW Aishwarya Rai Amid Separation Rumours With Abhishek Bachchan?

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007. They welcomed their first child, Aaradhya in 2011. The two have together done films such as Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Guru, Dhoom 2, and Raavan.