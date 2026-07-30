Srinivasa Mangapuram X Review: 'No Wow Factor', 'Decent'; Rasha Thadani's Telugu Debut & Jaya Krishna's First Film Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Srinivasa Mangapuram X Review | Instagram

While everyone is busy talking about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, there's one Telugu film that has hit the big screens. We are talking about Srinivasa Mangapuram, which stars Jaya Krishna and Rasha Thadani in the lead roles. While it is Jaya's first film, Rasha marks her Telugu debut with Srinivasa Mangapuram. Many people have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "Just watched #SrinivasaMangapuram in Vijayawada along with the hero and Tammareddy Bharadwaja garu. Jai Krishna delivers a confident debut performance, but the story loses momentum after a promising start. The screenplay feels predictable, and there is no wow factor (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "SrinivasaMangapuram is a winner! ❤️‍🔥🔥 A complete entertainer with engaging storytelling, powerful fights, energetic dances, and superb dialogues. #JaiKrishnaGhattamaneni shines, carrying forward the Ghattamaneni legacy (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#SrinivasaMangapuram Decent 😊 #JayakrishnaGhattamaneni & #RashaThadani shine well in their debut film 🥰 @DirAjayBhupathi writing & taking makes the film fresh at certain intervals 👏 @gvprakash elevates the film with thumping BGM 👌 DOP 👌 Congrats to the whole team (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Jaya Krishna's Film Background

Jaya comes from a Telugu film family background. He is the grandson of superstar Krishna, son of late actor Ramesh Babu, and nephew of Mahesh Babu. The audience was looking forward to his performance in the film, and it clearly looks like he has impressed one and all with his act.

Rasha's Telugu Debut

Rasha made her acting debut with the 2025 release Azaad, which also stars Aaman Devgan in the lead role. Srinivasa Mangapuram is her second film and marks her Telugu debut.

Box office Expectations

Srinivasa Mangapuram is expected to take a slow start at the box office. The movie, on its first day, might collect around Rs. 1–1.50 crore. However, if the footfalls in the evening and night shows are better, the collection could be higher as well.