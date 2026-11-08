'Sridevi Was Unsure Before': Janhvi Kapoor Says Late Mother Saw 'Potential' In Her Acting Career After She Got Her Nose Job

Janhvi Kapoor Says Sridevi Was Initially Unsure About Her Acting Career | Instagram

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has often found herself at the centre of discussions surrounding her appearance, with long-standing rumours about cosmetic procedures following her for years. Online conversations have frequently speculated about procedures such as rhinoplasty, buccal fat removal and lip fillers. Janhvi has previously addressed these rumours and admitted to undergoing cosmetic procedures.

Janhvi Kapoor On Sridevi's Nose Surgery Reaction

In a recent interview with Galatta Tamil, Janhvi once again spoke about her relationship with beauty and recalled how her mother, the late Sridevi, reacted when she expressed her desire to join the film industry. Janhvi revealed that Sridevi was initially taken aback by her decision but eventually told her, "Okay, but then you have to give your life to it!"

Recalling her mother's reaction to her nose surgery, Janhvi quipped, "She was unsure before. But I think after I did my nose, she said, 'Ya, there’s potential.'"

Janhvi also admitted that undergoing cosmetic procedures was part of her growing-up experience, adding that Sridevi herself had undergone nose surgery. She described the procedure as a “shift in all of our lives”.

The actress has often spoken about how her understanding of beauty was shaped by her mother and the influence she had on her.

Sridevi Was Not Keen On Janhvi Kapoor Joining Films

During the same conversation, Sridevi’s niece Maheswari also recalled the late actress’s reservations about Janhvi entering the film industry. She revealed that Sridevi was initially hesitant, as she was concerned about the challenges and commitment the profession demanded.

Recalling what Sridevi had told her, Maheswari shared, "Jaanu wants to be in films, but I’m not very keen because it’s a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, and you have to be really strong to get in there."

Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, at the age of 54 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.