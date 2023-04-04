 Sreenivas Bellamkonda to make OTT debut?
Buzz is, the actor is gearing up for the release of his debut web series along with a Hindi movie

Lipika VarmaUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
Pic: Instagram/Sreenivas Bellamkonda

Sreenivas Bellamkonda, son of producer Bellamkonda Suresh, who predominantly works in Telugu cinema is set to foray into the Hindi film industry. He is making his Hindi debut with the remake of the 2005 Telugu blockbuster movie Chatrapathi in the eponymous role alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Bhagyashree, and Sharad Kelkar. The film is ready for release on May 12.

Now, the latest buzz is the handsome hunk is gearing up for his OTT debut. According to a source, “Bellamkonda will be soon making a debut on an OTT platform with a series titled, Shadow. Bellamkonda will mark his OTT debut with a bang with a big banner called A.K. Entertainment soon.”

Adding further, the source says, “The makers and Bellamkonda want to announce the OTT debut in a big way. Thus, everyone is just tight-lipped. He has met the makers that’s for sure. We cannot reveal more about the OTT series. You will have to wait and watch.”

However, when contacted Bellamkonda remained unavailable for comment.

Earlier, The Free Press Journal had broken the story about Tollywood hunk Bellamkonda making an entry in Bollywood with his Hindi debut Chatrapathi. The original movie was directed by SS Rajamouli and starred Prabhas in the lead role.

According to reports, story writer Vijayendra Prasad has made suitable changes to the script. “The entire film was shot in Gujarat. It is produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Akshay Jayantilal Gada. The film is helmed by V.V. Vinayak,” the source confirmed.

