Sreeleela Gets Mobbed By Fans Outside Chennai Theatre After Watching OM; Security Steps In To Protect Her—VIDEO Goes Viral |

Actress Sreeleela received an overwhelming response from fans during her visit to a Chennai theatre for the first-day-first-show screening of Om. Several videos of the actress stepping out of Kamala Cinemas after watching the film have surfaced on social media, showing a massive crowd gathering around her for photographs and a glimpse of the star.

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The much-anticipated multi-starrer, featuring Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Mammootty, Naseeruddin Shah and Sreeleela, released in theatres worldwide today. Reportedly attending the first-day-first-show screening in Chennai, Sreeleela surprised moviegoers with her appearance inside the theatre.

However, the excitement continued even after the screening ended. As Sreeleela made her way out of the theatre, a large crowd gathered around her, with several fans attempting to click pictures and get closer to the actress. Videos from the spot show her navigating through the rush as security personnel stepped in to clear a path and escort her safely towards her vehicle.

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Sreeleela Calls 'Om' A Dream Come True

Inside-theatre visuals have also been doing the rounds online, capturing the actress greeting moviegoers and sharing moments with them. Speaking to the media after the screening, Sreeleela expressed her gratitude and described watching the film with the audience as a beautiful experience.

“Very very beautiful experience it was, I am grateful for this and people should definately watch it. It is like a dream come true for me. All the characters have really brought a lot of life, it's my film, I shouldn't be talking to much I want people to watch it and give their reviews.”

The actress also encouraged audiences to watch the film and form their own opinions. With videos of her theatre visit gaining traction online, her appearance has become one of the talking points surrounding the film's release day.

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