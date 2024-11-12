 Sreeleela Gets 60 Per Cent LESS Fee Than Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava For Pushpa 2 Item Song: Report
Actress Sreeleela is all set to star in an item song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule, after the massive success of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's chartbuster, Oo Antava, in Pushpa: The Rise. However, Sreeleela is getting paid Rs 2 crore for the song as opposed to Samantha, who took home a paycheck of Rs 5 crore for Oo Antava.

article-image

After the chartbuster Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise, the second part of the film is set to present yet another item song to the audience, this time starring Sreeleela. And if reports are to be believed, the actress is getting paid less than half of what Samantha Ruth Prabhu took home for Oo Antava.

According to reports, Sreeleela took home a paycheck of Rs 2 crore for her item song in Pushpa: The Rule. She is set to show off her moves on a sizzling number in the film with none other than Allu Arjun next to her.

However, the fee is way lesser than what Samantha was paid for Oo Antava. The actress was given a paycheck of Rs 5 crore for the song in Pushpa: The Rise, which is 60 per cent more than what Sreeleela received for Pushpa 2.

article-image

Reportedly, Shraddha Kapoor was earlier approached for the said song in Pushpa 2, however, the actress, who is currently basking in the success of Stree 2, demanded Rs 5 crore for it. As a result, the idea to get her on board was dropped, and thus Sreeleela was finalised for the song.

A few days ago, a picture of Sreeleela and Allu Arjun from the shoot of the song had gone viral, sending fans into a tizzy. While Allu Arjun was spotted in his signature Pushpa look, Sreeleela looked ravishing in a black, bejewelled outfit.

article-image

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is set to hit the silver screens on December 5, and if the initial numbers are to go by, the film is already poised to shatter all records at the box office, not just in southern states but across India.

