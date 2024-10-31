 Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Share Romantic Moment In New Poster On Diwali
Pushpa 2 was earlier scheduled to be released in August. However, in June, the makers locked December 6 as the new release date but now they have preponed the release and it's set to hit the theatres on December 5

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
Pushpa Raj and Srivalli--Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna wished their fans in their signature style by posting new poster from their upcoming movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rise' on the occasion of Diwali.

Makers are leaving no stone unturned to create excitement among fans.

Taking to X handle, Rashmika treated fans with the first look of her character Srivalli. The poster captures Rashmika and Allu Arjun's husband and wife moment.

Allu Arjun, who essays the role of Pushpa Raj in the film can be seen lovingly gazing at her.

Sharing the poster, she wrote, "Pushpa Raj & Srivalli wish you and your family a very Happy Diwali GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th DECEMBER, 2024 #Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th." Sharing the same poster, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle and penned a message, which read, "Happy Diwali!! #Pushpa2TheRule." Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling which was directed by Sukumar.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released in August. However, in June, the makers locked December 6 as the new release date but now they have preponed the release and it's set to hit the theatres on December 5.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

