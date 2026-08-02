Spider-Man: Brand New Day Screening Turns Violent After Viewer Allegedly Drops Spoilers; Fight Video Goes Viral- WATCH

Watching Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theatres turned chaotic for a group of moviegoers after an alleged spoiler incident sparked a heated altercation. According to a viral post on X, a group of friends had gone to watch the newly released film when another viewer, who had reportedly already seen the movie, allegedly began revealing key plot points. As he continued discussing what would happen next, tensions inside the theatre escalated, eventually leading to a physical fight.

Sharing a video from the cinema hall where Spider-Man: Brand New Day was being screened, an X user described the incident. The post read, "Four friends had made a plan to watch the newly released Spider-Man: Brand New Day... A boy was sitting right next to them with his female friend. He had already watched the movie once and had come to watch it again with her." The user further alleged that the man kept revealing spoilers about the upcoming scenes throughout the screening.

According to the viral post, the four friends first confronted the man over the alleged spoilers, leading to a heated argument. The situation soon spiralled out of control, with the two sides allegedly exchanging blows and creating chaos inside the cinema hall.

Four friends had made a plan to watch the newly released Spider-Man: Brand New Day and went to the cinema hall with great excitement.



A boy was sitting right next to them with his female friend. He had already watched the movie once and had come to watch it again with her. While… pic.twitter.com/95tpT3erQ2 — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) August 2, 2026

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks the fourth solo Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and follows the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the superhero film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Tramell Tillman. The screenplay has been penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal serving as producers.

Released in cinemas on July 31, 2026 (with an earlier rollout in several international markets), the film picks up with Peter Parker living anonymously after the memory-erasing events of No Way Home. As he embraces life as a full-time Spider-Man, Peter faces a dangerous new threat while grappling with unexpected changes to his powers. The film has opened to a strong response at the global box office, particularly in India, where it has emerged as one of Marvel's biggest theatrical releases.