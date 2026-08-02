Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3 - Tom Holland's Film Sees 35% Jump, Crosses ₹150 Crore In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its impressive run at the Indian box office. Starring Tom Holland, the latest Marvel superhero film has officially crossed the Rs 150 crore net milestone within just three days of its release.

According to Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 66.75 crore net on its third day (August 1, Saturday), registering a 35.3 per cent jump over its Day 2 earnings of Rs 49.35 crore net. With this, the film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 176.70 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 211.27 crore.

The film opened on a strong note after releasing in India on July 30, a day ahead of its release in the United States on July 31. Positive word of mouth, along with strong reviews from critics and audiences, has helped maintain its momentum over the opening weekend.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Collections

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 60.60 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 49.35 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 66.75 crore

Total Net Collection: Rs 176.70 crore

On Saturday alone, the film was screened across 17,703 shows nationwide, reflecting its massive reach. The English version continued to dominate collections with Rs 38.35 crore, while the Hindi version contributed Rs 21.75 crore. The remaining collections came from other dubbed versions.

The superhero film has emerged as one of Marvel's strongest performers in India in recent years. With Sunday expected to witness another surge in footfalls, the film is likely to end its opening weekend on an even bigger note.

The Free Press Journal gave the film 3.5 stars in its review, stating, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a solid return for Marvel and a much-needed boost for the MCU. It may not be perfect, but its story, exciting action and Tom Holland's impressive performance make it a satisfying superhero film. If you're a Spider-Man fan, this one is definitely worth watching."

With strong audience response and a Day 3 jump, Spider-Man: Brand New Day appears well on track for a blockbuster run at the Indian box office.