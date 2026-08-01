Spider-Man: Brand New Day Full Movie Leaked Online; Tom Holland-Zendaya Starrer Becomes Victim Of Piracy

Spider-Man Brand New Day Leaked Online | YouTube

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released in India on Thursday, and in the United States, it hit the big screens on Friday. While the movie has been getting a fantastic response at the box office, it has become the victim of piracy. While movies are usually leaked on Telegram or other websites, Spider-Man: Brand New Day was leaked on X (formerly Twitter).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day full movie was available on X, but reportedly, it has been taken down. However, a few X users are still sharing the movie, claiming it to be the leaked version. We are sure the makers are going to take strict action against piracy.

Till now, Sony Pictures has not yet shared any statement about the movie being leaked on social media.

Piracy Concerns Continue

Well, almost all new releases get leaked, and people watch the pirated version. The film industries across the globe have been fighting against piracy.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been performing very well at the box office in India. The movie earned Rs. 60.60 crore on its first day, and on its second day, despite the drop, it earned Rs. 49.35 crore, taking the two-day collection to Rs. 109.95 crore.

The film has received positive reviews from critics and the audience, so we can expect it to show a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday. For now, we expect it to collect around Rs. 200 crore during its extended first weekend, which will be an excellent number.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a solid return for Marvel and a much-needed boost for the MCU. It may not be perfect, but its story, exciting action and Tom Holland's impressive performance make it a satisfying superhero film. If you're a Spider-Man fan, this one is definitely worth watching."

Note: The Free Press Journal doesn't promote piracy and unauthorized copying, sharing, or distributing of creative work is illegal and subject to civil and criminal penalties.