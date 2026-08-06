Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 7: Tom Holland's Film Earns ₹15.20 Crore; India Total Crosses ₹318 Crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its impressive run at the Indian box office despite the usual weekday slowdown. On its first Wednesday (Day 7), the Tom Holland-starrer collected Rs 15.20 crore net across 16,725 shows, registering a 29.3 per cent drop from Tuesday's Rs 21.50 crore.

With its latest earnings, the Marvel superhero film has taken its total India net collection to Rs 318.45 crore, while its India gross collection now stands at Rs 380.78 crore.

On Day 7, the film performed best in the English version, which contributed Rs 8 crore, followed by the Hindi version with Rs 5.65 crore. The remaining collections came from the Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu versions.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Net Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 60.60 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 49.35 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 70.25 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 77.75 crore

Day 5 (Monday): Rs 23.80 crore

Day 6 (Tuesday): Rs 21.50 crore

Day 7 (First Wednesday): Rs 15.20 crore

Directed as the fourth installment in the MCU Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows a forgotten Peter Parker, who now lives alone as a full-time Spider-Man. As pressure mounts, his life takes another dangerous turn when a powerful new enemy emerges, forcing him into a high-stakes battle.

The film has received a positive response from both critics and audiences. In its review, The Free Press Journal awarded the movie 3.5 stars, stating, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a solid return for Marvel and a much-needed boost for the MCU. It may not be perfect, but its story, exciting action and Tom Holland's impressive performance make it a satisfying superhero film. If you're a Spider-Man fan, this one is definitely worth watching."

Despite the expected midweek decline, the superhero film continues to dominate the Indian box office with strong overall numbers. With the first week nearing its end, all eyes are now on how far Spider-Man: Brand New Day can extend its successful theatrical run in India.