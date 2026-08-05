Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 6: Tom Holland's Film Earns ₹21.5 Crore, Crosses Major Milestone In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to dominate the Indian box office. Despite witnessing a slight drop on its first Tuesday (August 4), the Tom Holland-led superhero film comfortably crossed the Rs 300 crore net milestone, cementing its position as one of the biggest Hollywood releases in India.

On Day 6 (first Tuesday), the film collected Rs 21.50 crore net across 16,793 shows nationwide. This marks a 9.7 per cent decline from Monday's Rs 23.80 crore collection.

With its latest earnings, the film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 303.25 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 362.61 crore.

The film performed strongly in both English and Hindi markets on Tuesday. The English version contributed Rs 11.50 crore, while the Hindi version added Rs 8 crore to the day's total collections.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day day-wise India net collection

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 60.60 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 49.35 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 70.25 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 77.75 crore

Day 5 (Monday): Rs 23.80 crore

Day 6 (Tuesday): Rs 21.50 crore

Directed as the fourth installment in the MCU Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows a forgotten Peter Parker, who now lives alone as a full-time Spider-Man. As pressure mounts, his life takes another dangerous turn when a powerful new enemy emerges, forcing him into a high-stakes battle.

The film has received a positive response from both critics and audiences. In its review, The Free Press Journal awarded the movie 3.5 stars, stating, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a solid return for Marvel and a much-needed boost for the MCU. It may not be perfect, but its story, exciting action and Tom Holland's impressive performance make it a satisfying superhero film. If you're a Spider-Man fan, this one is definitely worth watching."

Watch the full review here:

With the Rs 300 crore milestone now achieved and no major slowdown in sight, all eyes are on how far Spider-Man: Brand New Day can extend its successful run at the Indian box office.