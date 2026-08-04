Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 5 - Tom Holland's Film Drops 69% On First Monday, Collects ₹23.80 Crore

After rewriting the record books over its opening weekend, Spider-Man: Brand New Day witnessed its first major slowdown at the Indian box office on Monday. Despite the expected weekday dip, the Tom Holland-led superhero film continues to dominate cinemas and is now closing in on the Rs 350 crore gross milestone in the country.

According to Sacnilk, the Marvel film collected Rs 23.80 crore net on its fifth day (Monday, August 3) after playing across 16,874 shows in India. The figure marks a 69.4 per cent decline from Sunday's impressive Rs 77.75 crore net, a drop that is considered normal after a blockbuster weekend.

The English version remained the film's strongest performer, contributing Rs 12.50 crore net on Monday. The Hindi dubbed version followed with an estimated Rs 8.75 crore net, while the Tamil and Telugu versions earned around Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 1 crore, respectively.

With its Day 5 earnings, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has amassed Rs 281.75 crore net at the Indian box office. Its total gross collection now stands at Rs 336.91 crore, putting it within touching distance of the Rs 350 crore mark.

The film has enjoyed a record-breaking run since its release on July 30. It opened with Rs 60.60 crore net, registering the biggest opening day ever for a Hollywood film in India. The momentum continued with Rs 49.35 crore on Friday, helping the film cross the Rs 100 crore mark within just two days.

Collections surged further over the weekend as the film earned Rs 70.25 crore net on Saturday before peaking at Rs 77.75 crore net on Sunday—its biggest single-day collection so far. Sunday's performance also set another record for the highest single-day earnings by a Hollywood release in India.

About the film

Set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker (Tom Holland), who now lives alone after choosing to erase himself from the memories of everyone he loves, including MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon).

As Spider-Man becomes his sole identity, Peter struggles with loneliness while continuing to protect New York. His journey takes a dangerous turn when a new wave of crime emerges, forcing him to confront one of the biggest threats he has ever faced.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the cast also includes Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Florence Pugh and Jacob Batalon.