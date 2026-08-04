Colombia Theatre Evacuated During Spider-Man: Brand New Day Screening After Moviegoer's 'Fart' Sparks Chaos, Netizens Say 'Real Villain Was Inside' - VIDEO

A screening of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Colombia took an unexpected turn after a foul smell inside the auditorium forced moviegoers to leave their seats, with reports claiming the odor was caused by a fellow audience member's uncontrollable flatulence.

The unusual incident reportedly took place on August 2 at the Cine Colombia multiplex inside Plaza Bocagrande shopping centre in Cartagena, according to media reports.

The screening was said to be progressing normally until midway through the film when one unidentified viewer allegedly released an overpowering odor that spread across the packed auditorium.

As the smell intensified, audience members reportedly rushed out of the theater in discomfort. Videos shared online showed hundreds of moviegoers gathered in the multiplex corridor, including a person dressed as Spider-Man , while staff dealt with the disruption.

🟠 WHAT WE KNOW: A Spider-Man screening in Cartagena, Colombia, was disrupted by an unbearable smell, prompting many moviegoers to leave the theater.



Source: Jam Press, New York Post pic.twitter.com/efpah3ky9f — Planet Report HQ (@PlanetReportHQ) August 3, 2026

Although the screening was not officially called off, many viewers reportedly chose not to return and left before the film ended because of the lingering stench.

The identity of the person responsible remains unknown. According to reports, some believe it may have been a prank involving a stink bomb, while others suspect the individual simply failed to make it to the restroom in time.

The bizarre incident has since gone viral on social media, with many viewers mocking the unidentified moviegoer over the disruption.

"With great power comes great responsibility… to hold it in. That wasn’t a fart, that was the Green Goblin’s final form," an X user wrote.

Another commented, "They went to watch a movie, but the smell made everyone—including Spider-Man—run for the exit! 😂💨🕷️ Looks like the real villain was already inside the theater."

"You guys can all agree with me, that fart definitely came from that huge Spider-Man guy, just look how he his pretending to be on call with someone," read another comment.

"Whatever they ate before the movie needs to be classified as a weapon," another user wrote.

Here's how others reacted:

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks the fourth solo Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and follows the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the superhero film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Tramell Tillman.

Released in cinemas on July 31, 2026 (with an earlier rollout in several international markets), the film picks up with Peter Parker living anonymously after the memory-erasing events of No Way Home. The film has opened to a strong response at the global box office, particularly in India, where it has emerged as one of Marvel's biggest theatrical releases.