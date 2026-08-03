Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 4 - Tom Holland's Film Sees Big Sunday Jump, Earns ₹76 Crore

Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its impressive run at the Indian box office. Starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, the superhero film witnessed another strong day on Sunday (August 2), collecting an estimated Rs 76 crore net across 18,051 shows.

With its latest earnings, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 256.20 crore, while its India gross collection now stands at Rs 306.37 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film also registered an 8.2 per cent increase over Saturday's collection. After earning Rs 70.25 crore on Day 3, Spider-Man: Brand New Day added another Rs 76 crore on its first Sunday, indicating steady audience interest over the opening weekend.

Here's how the film has performed so far:

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 60.60 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 49.35 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 70.25 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 76 crore

On Sunday, the English version remained the biggest contributor, collecting Rs 40 crore, while the Hindi version added Rs 29 crore.

The film follows Peter Parker, who has been forgotten by everyone and now lives alone while protecting New York as Spider-Man. However, mounting pressure forces him to confront a dangerous new threat that changes everything.

In its review, The Free Press Journal awarded the film 3.5 stars, stating, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a solid return for Marvel and a much-needed boost for the MCU. It may not be perfect, but its story, exciting action and Tom Holland's impressive performance make it a satisfying superhero film. If you're a Spider-Man fan, this one is definitely worth watching."

Backed by positive word of mouth and a strong opening weekend, Spider-Man: Brand New Day appears to be well on course for a blockbuster run at the Indian box office.