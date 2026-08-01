Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 2: Tom Holland-Zendaya Starrer Shows Drop, Earns Approximately ₹49.35 Crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection | YouTube

Spider-Man: Brand New Day took a bumper opening at the box office in India. The film released (July 30) in the country a day before its release in the United States (July 31), and it received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences. On its first day, the movie collected Rs. 60.60 crore, but on its second day, the film showed a drop.

According to Sacnilk, on its second day, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected approximately Rs. 49.35 crore net in India, taking the two-day total to Rs. 109.95 crore net. Meanwhile, the gross collection is Rs. 131.46 crore.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hindi Box Office Collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is an English film, but it has been dubbed and released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam as well. The film's English version has collected the most till now; it has minted Rs. 60.25 crore net in two days.

After the English version, it is the Hindi version that is getting a very good response. It has collected Rs. 39 crore net in two days. Spider-Man's Hindi version is performing better than many Bollywood films that were released this year.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Regional Languages Box Office Collection

The Tamil and Telugu versions have also done well. Both versions have collected Rs. 5.25 crore each. However, the Kannada (Rs. 6 lakh) and Malayalam (Rs. 14 lakh) versions have failed to get audiences to the theatres.

Well, after a drop on Friday, we can once again expect Spider-Man: Brand New Day to show a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a solid return for Marvel and a much-needed boost for the MCU. It may not be perfect, but its story, exciting action and Tom Holland's impressive performance make it a satisfying superhero film. If you're a Spider-Man fan, this one is definitely worth watching."