 Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After Excellent Start, Will Tom Holland-Zendaya Starrer Show Jump On Friday?
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Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After Excellent Start, Will Tom Holland-Zendaya Starrer Show Jump On Friday?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, opened with Rs. 60.60 crore net in India on Day 1. According to early estimates, the film could earn around Rs. 50 crore on Friday, taking its two-day total to nearly Rs. 110 crore. Collections may rise further if evening and night show footfalls exceed expectations.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, July 31, 2026, 06:10 PM IST
Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After Excellent Start, Will Tom Holland-Zendaya Starrer Show Jump On Friday?
Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection | YouTube

Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day was undoubtedly one of the most-awaited Hollywood films of the year. Not just the international audience, even Indian moviegoers were super excited to watch the movie. Well, it took a bumper opening in India and collected Rs. 60.60 crore net on its first day. Now, all eyes are on the film's second-day collection.

Well, as per early estimates, we can expect Spider-Man: Brand New Day to show a drop at the box office on its second day. On Friday, the movie might collect around Rs. 50 crore, taking the two-day total to around Rs. 110 crore. However, if the footfalls in the late evening and night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Vs Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame had collected Rs. 53.10 crore net at the box office in India on its first day. Now, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has beaten that record as it minted Rs. 60.60 crore on its opening day.

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The 2019 release is the highest-grossing MCU film in India. It had collected Rs. 373.05 crore net. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already broken the day-one record of Avengers: Endgame, so it will be interesting to see whether it will surpass the latter's lifetime collection or not.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Review

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a solid return for Marvel and a much-needed boost for the MCU. It may not be perfect, but its story, exciting action, and Tom Holland's impressive performance make it a satisfying superhero film. If you're a Spider-Man fan, this one is definitely worth watching."

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