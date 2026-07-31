Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After Excellent Start, Will Tom Holland-Zendaya Starrer Show Jump On Friday?

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection | YouTube

Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day was undoubtedly one of the most-awaited Hollywood films of the year. Not just the international audience, even Indian moviegoers were super excited to watch the movie. Well, it took a bumper opening in India and collected Rs. 60.60 crore net on its first day. Now, all eyes are on the film's second-day collection.

Well, as per early estimates, we can expect Spider-Man: Brand New Day to show a drop at the box office on its second day. On Friday, the movie might collect around Rs. 50 crore, taking the two-day total to around Rs. 110 crore. However, if the footfalls in the late evening and night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Vs Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame had collected Rs. 53.10 crore net at the box office in India on its first day. Now, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has beaten that record as it minted Rs. 60.60 crore on its opening day.

The 2019 release is the highest-grossing MCU film in India. It had collected Rs. 373.05 crore net. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already broken the day-one record of Avengers: Endgame, so it will be interesting to see whether it will surpass the latter's lifetime collection or not.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Review

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a solid return for Marvel and a much-needed boost for the MCU. It may not be perfect, but its story, exciting action, and Tom Holland's impressive performance make it a satisfying superhero film. If you're a Spider-Man fan, this one is definitely worth watching."