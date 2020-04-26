South African care facility supported by Amitabh Bachchan in COVID-19 controversy

Lutchman told the website Independent Online (IOL) that he and Pattundeen were in possession of valid permits to operate during the lockdown, which the police refused to accept as valid.

"Then they said they were locking everyone up. I had 38 workers on site and we asked how they planned to take us. We said the ABH had buses which could be used to transport us to the station," Lutchman said.

"However, they packed us in batches of 12 into a police van and escorted us to Chatsworth police station," Lutchman said.

He said social distancing was not possible at the police station and everyone was packed into a courtyard until police allowed his workers to leave with a warning.

Lutchman and Pattundeen were held in a cell and only released later that evening after their attorney secured bail of Rand 500 each for them.

Lutchman said he would also lodge a complaint with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, which is already investigating several cases of alleged abuse by the police, including one killing, as the police and army patrol streets to ensure that people stay indoors as per the national lockdown regulations.

Pattundeen told IOL that all of his documents were in order to provide essential services and it had not been unlawful for him to employ the contractor. Bachchan has been very supportive of the ABH for many years after he first went there during his visit in 2002 for the South African leg of the megastar Bollywood show 'Now or Never'.