Amitabh Bachchan suggests using rail wagons as coronavirus isolation wards

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan has come up with a unique suggestion for citizens amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.The actor took to Twitter and shared the idea that empty rail coaches could be used as isolation wards, now that trains are not running across the country. He revealed that the idea has been shared by someone on his Instagram page.

Big B shared a forwarded post on Twitter that reads: "One idea to be sent to all the government authorities. All train services are at standstill. The train wagons are idle.

Each has 20 rooms which can be used. 3000 trains easily, all over India. Means 60,000 beds. Can be used in isolation in some cases. But in any case better than no hospitals."