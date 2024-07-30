Sonu Sood Unveils New Posters Of His Action Film Fateh On Birthday, Announces Release Date

Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez | Instagram

Actor Sonu Sood turns 51 on Tuesday (July 30). The national hero took to Instagram and shared break the perfect news about his upcoming film Fateh. On his birthday he treated fans with two posters of the film showcasing his and Jacqueline Fernandez's new look along with the release date.

In the first poster, Sonu can be seen in a dashing look donning a black and white suit and carrying a suitcase, near a seaport. On the other hand, in the second poster, we can see him standing next to Jacqueline holding her hand under a bridge.

Along with him, the film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the screen on January 10, 2025. Sharing the poster on Instagram, he wrote, "10th January. #Fateh. Be ready for the Nation’s best action film."

Within just hours of sharing the poster, there were comments on his post by fans showering all the love for his new look. One of the users wrote, "Hamare 'Fateh Singh' ne to aag laga deni hai cinema me."

Another user commented, "Fateh ki Fateh ho."

The third user expressed, "Bharat ka asali hero aur gareebon ka eesa maseeha sad sar (Sonu Sood Sir, the real hero of India and the messiah of the poor)."

Also, some users wished him a happy birthday and wrote, "Happy birthday bhaiya."

"Sonu Sood respect button", the comment reads.

Sonu has so far amazed the audience with various hit films such as Yuva, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jodhaa Akbar, Dabangg, Shootout at Wadala, R.. Rajkumar, Happy New Year, Simmba, and others.

Fateh is directed by Vaibhav Mishra, and produced by Sonu Sood’s home production Shakti Sagar, and Zee Studios. The film also stars Vijay Raaz and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

Fateh unveils a gripping high-octane action sequence set against the backdrop of cyber attacks, drawing inspiration from real-life events. It establishes authenticity and actuality, the actors are trained by ethical hackers.