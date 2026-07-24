Sonu Nigam's Delhi Concert Postponed Amid Student Protest

Sonu Nigam's Delhi Concert Postponed | Instagram

The ongoing student protest in Delhi after the NEET paper leak has become the talk of the town. Many celebrities have spoken up about the protest, but singer Sonu Nigam, a couple of days ago, opted to dodge the question when asked about it at an event. However, he has postponed his upcoming concert in Delhi amid the student protest.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Nigam confirmed that the concert has been postponed. He said, “It's been postponed, keeping the current sentiment in mind.”

His concert, BOSSitivity – Sonu Nigam Remembers Rafi, was supposed to take place on July 25, 2026, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, Delhi. But now, only tickets for August 15 are available.

Sonu Nigam Dodges Question On Student Protest

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, at an event, Sonu was asked about the student protest. The singer had said, "Main yaha kis liye aaya hoon? Bas (sic)." The video went viral on social media.

BREAKING : This is shameful 🚨



Journalist –– What will you say about students protest?



Sonu Nigam –– "I am not here to answer such questions" 🤢



Woman –– I have one question



Sonu Nigam –– "No more questions" 🤢



Propaganda : 100%, Courage : 00% pic.twitter.com/qiCB8L27QF — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) July 23, 2026

Sonu Nigam Songs

This year, we have already heard Sonu's voice in movies like Border 2, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run, Do Deewane Seher Mein, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, and Daadi Ki Shaadi. Reportedly, he has also sung a song titled Oh Tabassum in Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta-starrer Batwara 1947.

Soha Ali Khan Postpones Release Of Her Show's Episode

Well, Soha Ali Khan, on her Instagram, shared a note informing that the new episode of her show All About Her, which was supposed to be out on Friday, has been postponed due to the protest. The note read, "No episode this Friday. Students are in the streets fighting for a system that's failed them long before this month. We're stepping back—not because we don't have something to say, but because right now it's their voice that should be loudest, not ours (sic)."