Sonu Nigam Turns Raipur-Mumbai Flight Into Concert, Sings His Hit Songs For Passengers Mid-Air - VIDEO | X

Mumbai: Stalwart singer Sonu Nigam was in for a heartwarming surprise when passengers on a flight broke into an impromptu musical performance.

They were seen singing some of his most loved songs for him and turning the aircraft into a mini concert venue.

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The singer shared a glimpse of the memorable moment on social media, showing passengers seated inside the flight singing along to his songs. The special in-flight performance included popular tracks such as “Kal Ho Naa Ho” and “Main Agar Kahoon” from the films Kal Ho Naa Ho and Om Shanti Om, respectively.

Sonu, who appeared visibly touched by the gesture, was seen recording the passengers using his phone. At one point, he used the front camera to capture himself while the passengers continued singing behind him.

Passengers also took out their own phones and recorded Sonu as he captured the special moment. After the flight landed, Sonu shared another glimpse of the interaction and highlighted the enthusiasm shown by the passengers. He pointed out that even after the seat belt signs had been switched off, the passengers remained seated and waited for him, eager to hear him perform.

The singer wrote over one of the videos: “Seat belt signs are off and they are still sitting, clearly indicates, they are expecting it's Show Time.”

Sonu then reciprocated their affection by treating the passengers to a mini in-flight concert of his own. He sang “Kiska Hai Tumko Intezaar, Main Hoon Na”, followed by “Tujhe Lage Na Nazariya” and “Kal Ho Naa Ho”, making his fans delighted.

Sharing the video on social media account, Sonu captioned it: “The kind of Love, that happens only in Dreams. Thank you everyone.”

For the uninitiated, Sonu Nigam has been a part of thd Indian film industry for almost four decades and has sung over 1000 songs in various languages.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)